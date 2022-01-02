Police investigating sexual assault in Riverton

Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a young woman in Riverton, Southland as she was walking home after attending a New Year’s Eve celebration.

Police have appealed for witnesses who were in the vicinity of John St or Bates St between 12.45am and 1.30am on January 1 or anyone who has any information that would assist the investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Southland Police on 105 and refer to job number 220101/8608. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.