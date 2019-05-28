Police link vehicle to Invercargill dairy robbery

Police have found a getaway vehicle believed to have been used in an aggravated robbery at an Invercargill dairy this week.

A police spokesman said a silver Subaru station wagon was located on Substation Rd, Winton.

Officers believe it was used by the alleged offenders involved in an attack at the Grasmere Dairy in Tanner St at 6.20pm yesterday.

Two men entered the store carrying weapons, possibly large sticks.

The store attendant was assaulted, although he did not require medical attention.

The offenders left with cigarettes and fled east on Heywood St.

One was of slight and the other solid build and both had covered faces.

One was wearing a black and red hoodie.