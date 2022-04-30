Police looking for knife

Don St, Invercargill, was cordoned off on Saturday after a fatal stabbing. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Police investigating the death of Chad Parekura in Don St, Invercargill, last week are asking people in the Richmond area to check their properties for a discarded knife.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said police thought an item of interest might have been disposed of in the area.

"Specifically, we’re hoping to locate a knife, which is thought to be 20cm-30cm long," he said.

"Finding this item would greatly assist our investigation, so if you live on the block bound by Lorn St, Yarrow St, Tay St and Lithgow St, please do take a look.

"Anyone using the sports fields and facilities in this area is also asked to keep an eye out."

Mr Parekura was fatally stabbed early last Saturday.

A second victim has now been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

Inquiries are ongoing.

A 26-year-old Invercargill man was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of Mr Parekura and attempted murder of a second man.

He appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday when he was remanded in custody without plea. His name was suppressed.

He is set to reappear in the High Court at Invercargill on May 17.