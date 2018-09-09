Police officers assaulted in central Invercargill

A police officer was taken to hospital after being allegedly knocked unconscious in central Invercargill this morning.

The man allegedly responsible was arrested shortly after the incident took place at around 2.30am.

A police spokesperson said that two male officers were on patrol on at the intersection of Dee and Don Streets when the altercation took place.

The officer has now been released from hospital and is said to be recovering at home.

A 20-year-old-man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court tomorrow morning on charges of aggravated wounding and aggravated assault.