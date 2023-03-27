Police release name of man killed in Southland incident

Police have released the name of the man who died in an incident in the Hokonui Hills, near Winton last week.

He was Huia Mahaki Rodgers, 22, of Invercargill.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the area, near Mandeville Rd, about 8.10pm on Thursday last week.

The call related to a report of someone in difficulty.

The spokesperson said the person had died at the scene.

Police extended their condolences to the man's friends and whānau.

His death has been referred to the Coroner.