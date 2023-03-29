Police respond to central Invercargill incident

Police outside the Invercargill City Council building. Photo: Ben Tomsett

Invercargill City Council staff were locked down this afternoon as police descended on the city centre.

A police spokesman said reports were received of an incident in Esk St about 3.16pm.

''Enquiries are ongoing.''

It is understood Invercargill City Council staff were locked down for about 30 minutes in their building.

Two police cars were parked outside the Invercargill City Council building and police officers were patrolling Esk St and outside the Invercargill Central Mall.