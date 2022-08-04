Police seek driver after Invercargill hit and run

Police are looking to identify the driver of a Subaru station wagon involved in a hit and run on Monday night in Invercargill.

A police spokeswoman said a pedestrian was hit at about 10pm on Tweed St, near Southland Girls' High School and the driver left the scene before police arrived.

The pedestrian suffered minor injuries in the crash.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has any information about a light-coloured Subaru station wagon travelling in the area around the time of the crash," the spokeswoman said.

Police also appealed for any CCTV of the area.

- Police 105, Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111