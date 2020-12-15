Police seek witnesses after Invercargill residence shot at

No-one was injured when a firearm was discharged at a property in the Invercargill suburb of Waikiwi last night.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said police received several reports of at least five gunshots being heard in Kildare View about 11pm.

"Fortunately nobody was injured," Det Snr Sgt Baird said.

This kind of incident is very unsettling for the community, he said.

"We want to reassure our local residents that the address involved does appear to have been specifically targeted."

He said there did not seem to be any risk to the wider public.

Invercargill police were appealing for members of the public to get in touch if they had any information relating to the incident.

"Witnesses have reported seeing an older, four-door vehicle leaving the area shortly after the shots were heard, heading in a northerly direction.

"Police are interested in any further sightings of a vehicle fitting this description in the area around 11pm.

"An investigation is also under way into a vehicle fire in the vicinity of Mabel Bush Hall on Mill Road North at around the same time and police are considering if these two events are related."

Scene examinations are currently under way at both locations.