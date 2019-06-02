Police seek witnesses to Invercargill assault

The intersection of Tay St and Lindisfarne St, near where the assault took place. Photo: Google Maps

Invercargill police are looking for witnesses to help identify and locate a man who assaulted a woman around 8pm on Tay St Friday night.

Constable Brendan Howe said the victim of the attack had parked her car on Lindisfarne St and was walking along the footpath towards the Curry Guru Malabar Kitchen Restaurant on Tay St when she was grabbed from behind and pulled backwards.

She was able to shake herself free of the attacker and run to her car.

Police would like to speak with anyone who was in the Turnbull Thompson Park area around the time of the assault and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

Contact the Invercargill Police Station on 03 211 0400 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you know more.