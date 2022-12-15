Police seek witnesses to Mataura motorcycle crash

Police are calling for witnesses to a crash in Mataura earlier this week.

Police said they were called to the crash about 5.15pm on Tuesday, December 13 at the intersection of Main and Albion Sts.

"It appears the rider of a red and white Honda dirt bike fell off at the intersection, resulting in serious injuries," a statement from police said.

He was taken by helicopter to Christchurch Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Call 105 or make a report online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, 'Update My Report'.

Please quote the file number 221213/1640.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or captured footage of it.