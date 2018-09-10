Police seeking man

Photo: NZ Police

The police would like to speak to the man pictured above in relation an arson in Tay St, Invercargill, early on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to Art Fun Wear about 3am on Thursday after cardboard boxes outside the shop were set on fire.

A change in pick-up times for the shop’s packing boxes meant the cardboard was left outside on Wednesday night, Art Fun Wear manager Heidi Qu said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three appliances attended a "rubbish fire" next to the building.

The building had caught fire when crews arrived, and the "suspicious" fire was extinguished with high-pressure hoses, he said.

• Invercargill police (03) 211 0404.

- Sharon Reece