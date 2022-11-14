Power out, road closed after truck overturns in Southland

A truck and trailer has overturned in Southland, with power affected and part of a state highway closed.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports of a crash on the Winton-Wreys Bush Highway (State Highway 96), in Dunearn, about 4pm today.

It's not known if anyone is injured.

The crash happened between Hundred Line Rd East and Transmission Line Rd, the spokeswoman said.

Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency advised that SH96 between these roads is closed.

Eastbound road users should detour via Heddon Bush Rd, Hundred Line Rd East, then back to SH96. The reverse for westbound travellers.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said two fire trucks were sent to the scene.

PowerNet advised an outage that began at 4.03pm is affecting customers in Avondale, Dunearn, Heenans Corner and Waikana.

Electricity was expected to be restored about 8pm, it said.

