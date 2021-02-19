Problem with Gore water supply

Gore District Council has issued an alert for residents their water supply could be disrupted today due to an incident at a reservoir.

A post on its social media stated contractors have struck the main water pipeline at the East Gore reservoir.

"As a result we have had to isolate the reservoir and there's no water going into the Gore network."

The council expects to repair the pipeline by this afternoon, but has asked residents to be mindful of their water usage.

"Properties in the higher locations around East Gore may experience low water pressure."