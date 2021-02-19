Friday, 19 February 2021

1.58 pm

Problem with Gore water supply

    By Luisa Girao
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Gore District Council has issued an alert for residents their water supply could be disrupted today due to an incident at a reservoir.

    A post on its social media stated contractors have struck the main water pipeline at the East Gore reservoir.

    "As a result we have had to isolate the reservoir and there's no water going into the Gore network."

    The council expects to repair the pipeline by this afternoon, but  has asked residents to be mindful of their water usage.

    "Properties in the higher locations around East Gore may experience low water pressure."

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter