Project to replace old water, wastewater pipelines to begin

Matt Bayliss. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Some of the oldest pipes in Gore are set to disappear and no tears will be shed.

This month, the Gore District Council starts a significant infrastructure project to replace some of the oldest pipelines in Gore.

The replacement of water and wastewater mains in Wigan St will start next Monday and will take about eight months to complete.

The $2.6million project involves replacing about a kilometre of water main and 800m of wastewater main along the entire length of the street. The majority of funding for the project comes from the Government’s post-Covid stimulus fund.

Council Three Waters asset manager Matt Bayliss said the water and wastewater pipelines were in poor condition and at risk of ongoing failure.

"Their precarious condition was highlighted in 2020 when a large hole appeared in Wigan St as a result of the wastewater main collapsing."

The existing wastewater main was an ancient egg-shaped concrete pipe and believed to be one of the oldest wastewater pipes in the Gore network, he said. The pipeline services the majority of north and central Gore.

"At 900mm in diameter, the pipe is one of the largest and most critical pipes we have in the network, so it’s imperative we make sure it remains operational," Mr Bayliss said.

There would be some significant changes to traffic flows in Wigan St during this project, he said.

"We are planning on maintaining one-way traffic for most of the time. However, the street will need to be closed for short periods. Residents in the street will have access at all times."

Staff had started preliminary design work to replace the next section of the pipeline, extending from the intersection of Wigan and Bury Sts to the junction of Eccles and Ardwick Sts.

The pipe passes under two buildings, the railway tracks, State Highway 1 and the Eccles St playground.

"Given the challenges associated with its current route, we are looking at changing the pipe’s alignment."

Construction would begin sometime in 2023.