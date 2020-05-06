Proposed ICC pay cuts on hold as negotiations continue

Invercargill City. Photo: ODT files

Pay cuts for some Invercargill City Council staff are on hold.

After days of negotiation with the Public Service Association (PSA) , council chief executive Clare Hadley said the ICC would pay all staff 100% of their pay this week if there is work for them, or not.

If there was no move to Level 2 next week, the council would re-enter discussions with the union, she said.

Staff were informed in an internal newsletter last month that those working full-time were to receive 100% pay and those working part-time 75%, while those unable to work would receive only 50% of their wages.

Employees were advised they could make up their wage shortfall by using annual leave.

"Our proposal was made at a time where there was significant uncertainty around how long our staff would be unable to return to work."

"It would seem that, with decreasing numbers of Covid-19 cases, and the successes so far of Alert Level 4 and 3, that we may be at Level 3 for a much shorter period of time than that which we had planned for, " Mrs Hadley said.

PSA national secretary Glenn Barclay said he was pleased and the union would work with council to establish where there might be safe and reasonable opportunities for staff to do new or different types of work.