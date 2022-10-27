Protection work to begin at tunnel

Work will start this summer on the building of the first of two structures to protect the eastern end of the Homer Tunnel entrance from avalanches.

The work was announced in May 2020 and some early work has been carried out, including on safety systems, installation of radar and incident detection cameras, active lighting, barrier arms and an upgrading of the eastern tunnel portal area, including dual-lane for winter traffic management.

Construction is set to start this summer on the new buried equipment room.

A concession was granted by the Department of Conservation (Doc) for the equipment room to be built.

The proposed new equipment room will replace a concrete building located behind the 30kmh speed sign.

The new building, which will house electronic equipment needed to run the tunnel, will be buried to protect it, and workers, from both rockfall and avalanche damage. Being buried will reduce the visual impact of the building at this unique alpine location.

A separate concession is being processed by Doc with a view to building a new avalanche shelter at the eastern end of the tunnel.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior project manager Chris Collins said during construction of the building and shelter the tunnel would not be closed during daytime but there might be an occasional night closure — as occurs now anyway for regular maintenance activities. The tunnel will remain open as much as possible to allow traffic along State Highway 94 into Milford Sound.

The Government has announced funding of $25 million for the project.

Mr Collins said the project was on track to stay within its budget though it was hard to tell until tenders had been called for.

"The aim is to have the new tunnel shelter units precast off site and brought to the site to minimise disruption to road users and enable quick assembly on site, outside the avalanche season," Mr Collins said.

The shelter, which could be up to 60m long, is designed to blend into the unique World Heritage Park surroundings.