Pupils view turbine blade

Menzies College pupils who had the opportunity in Wyndham yesterday to view one of the wind turbine blades that are being trucked to Mercury Energy’s Kaiwera Downs Wind Farm are (from left) Myah Dean, Renee Crump, Sophie Ross (all 14), Hunter Richards (17), Jacklyn Orr, Jessica Scobie, Alyssa Gauldie (all 14), Bridget Scobie and Asha Dickson (both 16).

Each turbine has three blades.

Vestas wind turbine company is one of the companies partnering with Mercury to install 10 turbines as part of the stage one project.

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Parts for the wind farm are being trucked from South Port in Bluff to the wind farm site, 10km east of Mataura, mostly at night.

Staff members Diego Fresco, of Spain, Josh Kernahan, of Australia, Tomasz Knap, of Poland, and site manager John Hulme, of South Africa, also spoke to the pupils about the turbines and the process of installing them.

Menzies head boy Hunter Richards said he was surprised by the size of the blade.

- Sandy Eggleston