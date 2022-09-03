Questions put to Gore District Council mayoralty candidates

The next Gore District Council will have its work cut out as new challenges and opportunities arise. The district has a growing economy with a thriving events sector, big tourism potential and an improving relationship between the council and iwi. However, businesses are struggling with staff shortages and supply issues, climate change is set to bring increased flood risks and residents are unhappy with the state of rural roads and waste management. Meanwhile, the district’s ageing infrastructure needs investment and big reforms from the Government loom, such as Three Waters.

Question 1: What should the Gore District Council do about the state of roads in the district?

Question 2: What are your goals and priorities for council?

BEN BELL

TRACY HICKS

Tracy Hicks

Gore District Council.

Age: 70.

Occupation: Mayor.

Question 1: As should be the case, residents have high expectations when it comes to roads. Meeting those expectations, particularly on unsealed roads during winter, is demanding. The council roading team and local contractors generally do a good job. This winter has been particularly challenging, and expectations have not always been met. Lifting levels of service requires more funding in budgets. Getting the balance between cost and service level isn’t easy, but we must try.

Question 2: As mayor, my focus will be on enhancing our community’s positives and leading a motivated team of councillors through the huge reform agenda challenging the sector. I offer a quiet, determined approach driven by experience, motivation, commitment and energy, all tempered with common sense.

I want a district where our grandchildren can and want to spend their entire lives, as I have.