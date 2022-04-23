Saturday, 23 April 2022

Rain eases fire risk

    Recent rain in Southland has reduced the risk of wildfires and Fire and Emergency New Zealand has changed its fire restrictions in the area.

    District manager Julian Tohiariki said the region was on an open fire season which meant permits were no longer required for open-air fires.

    However, this excluded plantation forests, Awarua Wetlands, and Department of Conservation land, which remained in a restricted fire season, he said.

