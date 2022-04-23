Rain eases fire risk

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Recent rain in Southland has reduced the risk of wildfires and Fire and Emergency New Zealand has changed its fire restrictions in the area.
District manager Julian Tohiariki said the region was on an open fire season which meant permits were no longer required for open-air fires.
However, this excluded plantation forests, Awarua Wetlands, and Department of Conservation land, which remained in a restricted fire season, he said.