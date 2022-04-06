Rain in Southland relief for farmers, firefighters

Southland has received its first significant rainfall for some weeks, giving a hand to farmers hit with irrigation bans and also dampening the fire at Awarua.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little said many Southland coastal areas had received between 29-32mm of rain. But the inland regions had received only 6-10mm.

It would take a while for the rain to make an impact on river levels which were at record lows as the province is hit by a lack of rain.

The rain was due to be followed by high winds this afternoon.

Rain overnight on Tuesday evening had extinguished the top burning portion of the fire at Awarua, near Bluff. The rain had penetrated 5-10cm into the peat-bog, significantly dampening the fire.

But the fire seated deep in the peat was still active.

Fire and Emergency NZ had initially believed it could take several weeks to fully douse the fire. The high winds had led to helicopters being grounded today.

Environment Southland was likely to look at any changes to irrigation restrictions tomorrow.