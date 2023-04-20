Remembering, mourning crash victims

A crash in Invercargill’s Queens Dr last year claimed the lives of (top, from left) Indaka Rouse, Konnor Steele, Kyah Kennedy and O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai. Also pictured are Jay Coote (centre), who is a cousin of Konnor, and interim Southland police area commander Stu Harvey. Both men believe the incident affected the whole community. Photos: ODT files

One year ago, four teenagers were killed in a crash in Invercargill.

It is impossible to drive along Queens Dr in Invercargill and not remember them or feel the pain of what happened, a youth advocate says.

The statement by Bluff man Jay Coote, who is also a cousin of one of the young men, resonates with many within the Southland community who still mourn the loss of the four teenagers.

Konnor Steele (16), Indaka Rouse (16) and Kyah Kennedy (16), all of Bluff, and O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai (17), of Invercargill, were killed when the Ford Ranger they were in and a truck collided in Queens Dr just before 4pm on April 22, 2022.

The crash shocked not only the Southland community but also the whole country, as it involved four young lives.

Police said this week the investigation of the case had been concluded after almost a year, but they could not comment on the details as it was now referred to the coroner.

Putting speculation or questions about the crash aside, Mr Coote could not believe the tragedy had happened in the middle of a Friday afternoon.

"It shattered me. Growing up in Bluff, I knew all the boys quite well, and their families.

"It was too early for them — they all had an immense potential ahead of them."

Mr Coote was driving from Invercargill to Dunedin to meet family members at about the same time.

"I remember it was p...... down — a very wet day. I can only remember the grey sky."

He was warmed by the support the whole community — especially those in Bluff — gave to their families.

"We are a very close-knit community and everyone was so kind. The ripple effect went right through and everybody was rallying around them — providing food, space or anything they needed."

The crash had a huge effect on the young community.

He received feedback from a mother of a young woman who was worried along with her friends.

"[The mother] said something needed to be done for [the youth], to support them."

Mr Coote and his Tuurama Trust partnered with several community organisations to host the first Rangatahi Zone in Bluff last year.

The event was a way to help youth in the region grieve, and the activities were to give the youth a bit of inspiration and healing while they had fun, he said.

"We just wanted to reach out to our young people and sort of put a nice environment for them to come together, connect, hang out and experience new things.

"As adults, that’s what we can do. Be good examples and be there to support them."

Emergency service staff were also impacted by the crash.

Interim Southland area commander Stu Harvey said situations like the crash were always hard.

He was in charge of the incident.

"I was aware very shortly afterwards that there were three lives lost and that there was another person in a very serious condition; and then shortly after that, that all the young men had died.

"It’s a sickening feeling."

Police officers and emergency service crews had procedures and training they needed to follow, but at the end of the day, all of them were human, he said.

At the scene, officers were in a mode to deal with situations in a very professional manner, but ongoing psychological support was paramount.

"We have processes and procedures that we have to follow. So we go through those stages — but as I say, it’s afterwards, it’s going home, and all those emergency services teams I know have been really affected by it.

"And in the forefront of our minds are these family members that have lost a loved one ... It’s unimaginable what they’re going through."

