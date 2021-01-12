Repairs needed after derailment

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
KiwiRail has estimated it could take up to a week to repair a Southland line after a train derailed yesterday morning.
The freight service was carrying empty coal wagons to Nightcaps when it came off the tracks at Wrights Bush on the Ohai-Invercargill line about 8.30am.
It would take up to a week to recover the wagons and complete any necessary repairs to the line.
While the cause of the accident was not clear at this stage, the company would be conducting a full investigation.