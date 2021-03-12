Replacement roofing iron for upgrade stolen

REPORT & PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Roofcraft Industries project manager Jason Harvey is disappointed replacement roofing iron the same colour as the sheets he is pictured sitting on was stolen from the Gore Multisports Complex earlier this week.

The Gore company is overseeing the roofing component of a $1.2million upgrade of the complex.

Two packs of roofing iron worth about $4000 were taken.

The theft was ‘‘disappointing, to be fair, because it is a community project’’, Mr Harvey said.

The sandstone-grey sheets of iron were made in the Gore factory and were easily identifiable as the machine that made them was the only one of its kind.

‘‘Hopefully, it will make it too hot to move. It’s a distinctive six-rib pattern,’’ Mr Harvey said.

About 160m of iron, enough to roof a small house, was taken from where it was stored at the back of the complex, probably on Sunday night, he said.

A security camera has now been installed at the site.