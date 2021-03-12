Friday, 12 March 2021

Replacement roofing iron for upgrade stolen

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    REPORT & PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON
    REPORT & PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON
    Roofcraft Industries project manager Jason Harvey is disappointed replacement roofing iron the same colour as the sheets he is pictured sitting on was stolen from the Gore Multisports Complex earlier this week.

    The Gore company is overseeing the roofing component of a $1.2million upgrade of the complex.

    Two packs of roofing iron worth about $4000 were taken.

    The theft was ‘‘disappointing, to be fair, because it is a community project’’, Mr Harvey said.

    The sandstone-grey sheets of iron were made in the Gore factory and were easily identifiable as the machine that made them was the only one of its kind.

    ‘‘Hopefully, it will make it too hot to move. It’s a distinctive six-rib pattern,’’ Mr Harvey said.

    About 160m of iron, enough to roof a small house, was taken from where it was stored at the back of the complex, probably on Sunday night, he said.

    A security camera has now been installed at the site.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    drivesouth-pow-lux_0.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter