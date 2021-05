Matthew Rosenberg

Matthew Rosenberg is the latest addition to Allied Press’ Invercargill newsroom, covering elected bodies under RNZ’s Local Democracy Reporting programme.

Matthew moved to Invercargill from Dunedin this month and before that worked for Stuff in Auckland.

In his spare time he enjoys surfing, running and watching NBA (he’s pretty certain he’s the biggest Milwaukee Bucks fan south of Wisconsin).

Matthew is excited to call Invercargill home and wants to find out what the fuss is about cheese rolls.

He can be contacted at matthew.rosenberg@odt.co.nz.