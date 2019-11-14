Reports of fake cash being used in Invercargill

Southern businesses are being advised to stay alert after reports of fake bank notes being used in Invercargill.

Police said they were making inquiries and it was important that businesses that handle cash are aware of the security features on NZ bank notes.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guides outlining security features of New Zealand bank notes and how to spot counterfeit notes, including a downloadable PDF quick guide, on their website here.

Security features are the same on all denominations.

"If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, do not accept it and notify police."

Business owners who are concerned they have already been given a fake note should put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with police.

If you have any information about these counterfeit notes or anyone who might be involved in their manufacture or distribution, please contact Police on 105, or you can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.