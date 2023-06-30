Reserve proposal meeting postponed

SOUTHLAND: A public meeting on the proposal to make Ruapuke Island a mataitai reserve has been postponed.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) received an application for the area which would include the South Island fishing waters around the island, Green Island, Breaksea Island, the Hazelburgh Group, Bird Island, White Island and Lee Island.

The meeting was originally scheduled for next Tuesday.

An MPI spokesman said it decided to postpone the meeting as well as extend the consultation period.

A new date was still to be confirmed, he said.