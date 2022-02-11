Residential values up by 46% since 2018

Residential housing value has increased on average by 46% since the Southland district’s last rating revaluation in 2018.

Figures released by Quotable Value this week showed the average house value in the Southland district was sitting at $441,000, while the corresponding average land value has increased by 67% for an average of $172,000.

Figures showed the total rateable value for the Southland district’s 19,948 properties was $25.5 billion (up 10.9%), the land value of those properties now being valued at $17.7 billion (up 9.9%).

QV’s National revaluation manager Tim Gibson said there had been significant growth in the residential sector since 2018 which had been fuelled by record low interest rates, listing shortages, and strong regional migration in addition to a number of ex-pats returning.

“The highest percentage growth within the residential market has been observed within the smaller provincial townships of Southland, largely due to their low value base.

‘‘The larger townships of Winton, Te Anau and Riverton have experienced more moderate value growth in comparison.”

Rating valuations are usually carried out on all New Zealand properties every three years to help local councils set rates for the following three-year period. They reflected the likely selling price of a property, excluding chattels, at the effective revaluation date, which was August 1, 2021.

The commercial and industrial sectors experienced moderate increases. Commercial property values increased by 15% and property values in the industrial sector increased by 21% since 2018. Commercial and industrial land values have increased by 38% and 64% respectively.

Te Anau was the commercial sector’s exception and had not seen the same growth due to investor uncertainty caused by Covid-19, he said.

The average capital value of improved lifestyle properties had increased by 37% to $551,000, while the corresponding land value increased by 51% to $267,000.

The large rural sector in Southland district has had no to moderate growth depending upon the land-use type. Dairy properties within Southland district have, on average, seen a very slight reduction in capital value of -0.2% and -0.2% in land values.

While uncertainty remained within the dairy sector, pastoral properties were showing an average 4.4% increase in capital value and a 3.7% increase in land values. Forestry was showing the largest increase with a 35.6% increase to capital values and a 37.2% increase to land values.

Mr Gibson said it was helpful to remember the valuations took place on August 1, 2021. Any changes in the market since would not be included in the new valuations.

The Southland District Council will use the new values for setting its rates from July 1, 2022. Changes in value do not increase or decrease total rates revenue for the council.

It is expected residential, lifestyle and forestry properties would pay a larger share than at present.

New rating values will be posted to property owners after next Wednesday.