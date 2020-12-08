Respected doctor, weightlifter killed in crash near Invercargill

The man who died in a crash near Invercargill over the weekend was a respected doctor and weightlifter.

Giovan Vincent Anthony De Croos (81), of Invercargill, died when his car crashed off State Highway 1 at the Waimatua Creek Bridge, Woodend, about 10.25pm on Saturday.

Dr De Croos, who was born in Sri Lanka, had been an award-winning weightlifter and weightlifting coach in the region for decades.

A police media release said he was the single occupant of a Nissan Tiida and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the crash investigation police were appealing for any information from people who were travelling between Bluff and Invercargill between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday.

"In particular, police are also appealing for any sightings of a light blue Hyundai Sonata Saloon."

Anyone who has any information about the car, or who saw it driving on the Bluff Highway on Saturday night was asked contact Police on 105 quoting file number 201206/7823.

"We also ask that anybody who has any information about this incident which may help Police with our investigation, to please get in touch."