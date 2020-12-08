Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Respected doctor, weightlifter killed in crash near Invercargill

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    The man who died in a crash near Invercargill over the weekend was a respected doctor and weightlifter.

    Giovan Vincent Anthony De Croos (81), of Invercargill, died when his car crashed off State Highway 1 at the Waimatua Creek Bridge, Woodend, about 10.25pm on Saturday.

    Dr De Croos, who was born in Sri Lanka, had been an award-winning weightlifter and weightlifting coach in the region for decades. 

    A police media release said he was the single occupant of a Nissan Tiida and was pronounced dead at the scene.

    As part of the crash investigation police were appealing for any information from people who were travelling between Bluff and Invercargill between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday.

    "In particular, police are also appealing for any sightings of a light blue Hyundai Sonata Saloon."

    Anyone who has any information about the car, or who saw it driving on the Bluff Highway on Saturday night was asked contact Police on 105 quoting file number 201206/7823.

    "We also ask that anybody who has any information about this incident which may help Police with our investigation, to please get in touch."

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter