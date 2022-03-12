Saturday, 12 March 2022

Restaurant closes after staff catch Covid

    Gore's Thomas Green Public House and Dining Room has closed its doors as staff are sick with Covid.

    In December last year the Mataura Licensing Trust, which owns the restaurant, made the decision to limit its opening hours because of a staffing shortage.

    Three weeks later, the restaurant shut down for a month and reopened at the end of January. Trust general manager Mark Paterson said the trust had no option but to close yesterday.

    "We’ve run out of people to be fair. They’ve all got Covid," Mr Paterson said

    The business had not been busy, he said.

    There was very little chance anyone who had visited the premises could have caught Covid as staff had been diligent with hygiene precautions, he said.

    There was no reopening date but it would be a short-term measure.

    The staff who first caught the disease had already been off work for a week.

    "They’re due back on Monday, Tuesday if their tests are negative.

    "It’s temporary."

