Restaurant reprieve after head chef hired

Mataura Licensing Trust general manager Mark Paterson is pleased he has signed up a new head chef, which means The Thomas Green Public House and Dining Room should be closed from December 19 for only about a month. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

There is some good news and not so good news for Gore’s Thomas Green Public House and Dining Room patrons.

Last month, the Mataura Licensing Trust, which owns the restaurant, decided to limit its opening hours because of a staffing shortage.

The trust announced last month the restaurant would be open from Thursday to Sunday from the start of this month.

Trust general manager Mark Paterson also said unless more staff were found, it would close on December 19.

Yesterday, Mr Paterson said while the restaurant would close on December 19 he had hired a head chef, Nazeem Khan, which meant it could reopen in late January.

He was very pleased Mr Khan had signed on.

"He’s outstanding.

"He would be by far and away the best head chef the trust has ever employed in terms of ability ... It’s great news."

At present, Mr Khan is working as a chef in the trust’s Croydon Lodge.

Now a head chef had been secured he would look for the rest of the team, which would include a manager, assistant manager and sous chef, Mr Paterson said.

"It’s positive moving forward."

There was talk about the town the Thomas Green would close permanently, but that was not going to happen, he said.

MLT board president Horace McAuley said it was very good news the restaurant would reopen in January.

"We always hoped it would be a short shutdown and this certainly answers all those prayers."

It would have been impossible to reopen the restaurant without a head chef.

"To be able to contract Nazeem is a real win for us."

The multimillion-dollar bar and restaurant opened in 2011 and is named after the man who is described as the "father of Gore".

In 2012, it won a Hospitality New Zealand Award for Excellence for best new/redeveloped bar/restaurant.

- Sandy Eggleston