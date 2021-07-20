Restored carriage to go in railway precinct

The A-class passenger car, number A199, has undergone restoration work. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/FACEBOOK

An historic railway carriage recovered from a western Southland farm nearly a year ago has been restored to its former glory.

The A-class passenger car, number A199, has undergone restoration work in a yard in Lumsden since it arrived there in September last year.

This Wednesday, it will be lifted by crane and transported the short distance to its new permanent home in the Lumsden Railway Precinct.

A199 will be lowered on to recently purchased and restored 1885 bogies (wheel set chassis) behind the TR diesel locomotive and carriage A525 that is on lease from Southland District Council.

It will join the two V-class locomotives, V126 and 127, salvaged from the mud of the Mararoa junction near Lumsden early in 2020.

A199 was built by New Zealand Railways at Addington, Christchurch, in 1883, and was recovered from Wairio by the Lumsden Heritage Trust.

It will be fitted out as an information kiosk, telling stories of the area’s rich railway history.

Trust chairman John Titter was delighted to see the latest phase of the Lumsden Railway Precinct development coming to fruition.

"This entire project has involved a lot of work by a dedicated team of contractors, businesses and supporters, and without them the trust would not have been able to achieve this latest milestone."