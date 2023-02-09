Return to restricted fire season; devices still banned in Sandy Point area

Recent rain in Southland allowed the region to move back into a restricted fire season yesterday.

Fire and Emergency NZ Southland district manager Julian Tohiariki said private use of charcoal barbecues, charcoal grills, wood-fired pizza ovens and chimineas were still banned in the Sandy Point area until further notice.

However, the same ban that was in place for Edendale had been revoked, he said.

The restricted season meant anyone wanting to light an open-air fire in Southland would need a permit.

"To apply for a permit, go to www.checkitsalright.nz and follow the simple steps," Mr Tohiariki said.

"If you have a permit, you will also need to follow the conditions listed on it."

Recent rain had eased the conditions, but the risk of wildfire was still present.

"Summer is not over yet, there is no guarantee the dry conditions that require a prohibited fire season won’t return.

"If it’s too hot and windy — don’t light, even with a permit.

"It only takes one small spark to start a devastating wildfire."