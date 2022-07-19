Rivers rising, roads closed after rain dump

The wild weather that has been bashing parts of the South Island has left roads closed and rivers running well above their normal flow levels.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the northern Southland region captured the bottom end of the weather system responsible for drenching South Canterbury and the McKenzie Basin as it moved across the island on Monday.

It was an unusual weather event as the rain had usually been dumped before it crossed the Southern Alps divide.

"Yesterday we saw huge amounts of weather piling in from the west, alongside strong north-westerly winds, made it across where the rain would normally fall. Instead of being on the western side of the Southern Alps, a lot of it made it into those headwaters."

However, as the heavy rain had continued to move northwards up the country, he expected things to ease off by Wednesday.

There is flooding on a section of Riversdale Waikaia Rd between Camp Rd and Pyramid Waiparu Rd, the Southland District Council said. Waikaia Rivers levels were dropping though.

Paddys Alley Rd at Athol is heavily flooded and not possible for vehicles to pass. Nokomai Rd is also closed.

State Highway 6 between Lumsden and Kingston was on Tuesday passable with care but, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport had reduced speeds to 30kmh in some areas and were urging motorists to take care.

The Five Rivers-Mossburn Highway was also affected by flooding, but passable with care at temporarily reduced speeds. The Milford Road (SH94) was closed.

Sections of Riversdale Waikaia Rd between Camp Rd and Pyramid-Waiparu Rd had also been affected by floodwaters.

More roads and bridges have been affected as the afternoon has worn on.

Southland District Council said the road at the Lowther Rd Bridge was closed due to a large tree becoming hung up on the bridge.

The main rivers around Southland were well above normal flow levels and still rising.

The Environment Southland website showed the headwaters of the Mataura river at Parawa was 2.08 metres above normal and rising and 2.7 metres above normal at Cattle Flat and still rising 54 mm/hour.

At Pyramid it was 1.85 metres above normal while it was 2.08 metres above normal at Gore was 2.08 metres above normal and rising 66 mm/hour.

The Mataura River at Mataura was 1.94 metres above normal and 1.63 metres above normal and rising at Seaward Downs.

The Waikaia River at Waikaia was 1.6 metres above normal and falling 82 mm/hour, while at Mahers Beach it was 1.66 metres above normal but was now falling 88 mm/hour.

The Oreti River at Lumsden Cableway was 2.45 metres above normal and falling and 1.37m above normal and still rising at Centre Bush.

The Aparima River at Thornbury was 2.04 metres above normal and steadily rising. While the Waiau River Te Waewae Lagoon was 2.28 metres above normal and now falling.

A Southland District Council spokesperson said while rural roads had been affected by flooding, they were unaware if any bridges in the region had been affected.

Road closures

• SH6 Haast to Lake Hawea - Fallen trees

• SH8 Twizel to Tarras - Flooding

• SH77 Mt Hutt between Blackford Rd and Mt Hutt Station Rd - Washout

• SH80 Ben Ohau to Aoraki Mount Cook - Slip - This will remain closed overnight next update expected at midday Wed 20 July

• SH83 Omarama and Kurow - Flooding

• SH80 Ben Ohau to Mount Cook remains CLOSED - this closure will remain in place overnight with an update expected around midday on Wednesday 20 July.

Open caution

• SH1 Picton to Ward – Strong Winds

• SH6 Kingston to Lumsden - Surface Flooding

• SH6 Mount Pisa to Cromwell – Flooding

• SH6 Arrowtown Junction to Cromwell (Kawarau Gorge)

• SH6 Lowther to Lumsden, at the Lowther Road intersection - Surface Flooding

• SH7 Hanmer Turnoff to Springs Junction (Lewis Pass) – Strong Winds

• SH73 Springfield to Arthur's Pass - Strong Winds

• SH79 Fairlie to Geraldine - Strong winds

• SH94 Te Anau to Milford - Avalanche hazard - Carry chains from 6pm

• SH97 Lowther to Mossburn, at the Lowther Road intersection - Surface Flooding

- Toni McDonald and Star News