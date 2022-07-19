Rivers rising, roads closed as rain belts Southland

Wild weather bashing the country has left roads closed around Southland and rivers running well above their normal flow levels.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the northern Southland region captured the bottom end of the weather system responsible for drenching Canterbury and the McKenzie basin as it moved across the Island on Monday.

It was an unusual weather event as the rain had usually been dumped before it crossed the Southern Alps divide.

"Yesterday we saw huge amounts of weather piling in from the west, alongside strong north-westerly winds, made it across where the rain would normally fall. Instead of being on the western side of the Southern Alps, a lot of it made it into those headwaters."

However, as the heavy rain had continued to move northwards up the country, he expected things to ease off by Wednesday.

There is flooding on a section of Riversdale Waikaia Rd between Camp Rd and Pyramid Waiparu Rd, Southland District Council said. Waikaia Rivers levels were dropping though.

Paddys Alley Rd at Athol is heavily flooded and not possible for vehicles to pass. Nokomai Rd is also closed.

State Highway 6 between Lumsden and Kingston was on Tuesday passable with care but, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport had reduced speeds to 30kmh in some areas and were urging motorists to take care.

The Five Rivers-Mossburn Highway was also affected by flooding, but passable with care at temporarily reduced speeds. The Milford Road (SH94) was closed.

Sections of Riversdale Waikaia Rd between Camp Rd and Pyramid-Waiparu Rd had also been affected by floodwaters.

Paddys Alley Road at Athol is heavily flooded and not passable. Photo: Southland District Council

The main rivers around Southland were well above normal flow levels and still rising.

The Environment Southland website showed the headwaters of the Mataura river at Parawa was 2.08 metres above normal and rising and 2.7 metres above normal at Cattle Flat and still rising 54 mm/hour.

At Pyramid it was 1.85 metres above normal while it was 2.08 metres above normal at Gore was 2.08 metres above normal and rising 66 mm/hour.

The Mataura River at Mataura was 1.94 metres above normal and 1.63 metres above normal and rising at Seaward Downs.

The Waikaia River at Waikaia was 1.6 metres above normal and falling 82 mm/hour, while at Mahers Beach it was 1.66 metres above normal but was now falling 88 mm/hour.

The Oreti River at Lumsden Cableway was 2.45 metres above normal and falling and 1.37m above normal and still rising at Centre Bush.

The Aparima River at Thornbury was 2.04 metres above normal and steadily rising. While the Waiau River Te Waewae Lagoon was 2.28 metres above normal and now falling.

A Southland District Council spokesperson said while rural roads had been affected by flooding, they were unaware if any bridges in the region had been affected.

- Toni McDonald