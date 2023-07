Traffic management vehicles block the Bluff Highway after a truck rolled this afternoon. Photo: Ben Tomsett

A truck has rolled on the Bluff Highway (SH1) near Greenhills, blocking traffic in both directions.

A police spokeswoman said they responded to the incident at about 1.15pm today.

The driver had not suffered any injuries, the spokeswoman said.

Police advise drivers to avoid the route until the road is cleared.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised there was no detour available.

