A two-car collision in Southland closed State Highway 99 for more than an hour this afternoon.

A police spokesman said officers were called to reports of a collision involving two cars at the intersection of Palmerston St (State Highway 99) and Napier St about 1.20pm today.

No serious injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

Waka Kotahi advised that SH99 had reopened at about 2.40pm.

