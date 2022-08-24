Robbery: info sought

Police are appealing to the public for information about two vehicles they suspect are connected to an aggravated robbery in Invercargill last Thursday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said a man allegedly presented a firearm at two occupants of a blue Subaru Impreza parked in Ross St about 10.45pm, before stealing the car.

The alleged offender had arrived in Ross St in a yellow Mazda Familia. The Mazda, which had been partly painted silver, has since been recovered.

Det Snr Sgt Baird would like to hear from anyone who might have seen either the Subaru or the Familia since the robbery. The Subaru had not been recovered and police believed it might no longer be in Invercargill.

A 29-year-old man, who appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Monday on charges of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and driving while disqualified, has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear again on September 13.

Police were also seeking information about a red Subaru Forester stolen from Dunedin and later recovered in Invercargill.