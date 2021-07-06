Rocking With The Stars much bigger than in previous years

Those dancing in this year’s Rocking With The Stars had their first lesson last week. Photo: Laura Smith

Stepping out of their comfort zone and soon to be stepping in time, this year’s Rocking With The Stars contestants have been announced.

They have had their first lesson, and now the pressure is on to learn a routine to compete in the biennial charity dance competition.

Partnered with dancers from Invercargill’s Rock n Roll Club, this year’s stars include Southland entertainers, sporting, local and business identities.

Club president Karl Herman said there was quite a good mix.

It was the fifth time the event had been held and the stars had 10 weeks to get their act together — literally.

“They can put in as much time as they want. It’s up to them.”

The event is on September 4 and, this year, was to be much bigger than previous years.

Eighty tables were up for grabs, with stand tickets to go on sale in August.

This year’s charity is the Southland Charity Hospital, but the event was also a fundraiser to help the club rebuild its hall.

More information can be found on the Rocking With The Stars Facebook page.