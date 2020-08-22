Ruling in High Court good news for Mataura River rafting operator

A Gore rafting business will be able to start its commercial operation on the Mataura River following a decision by the High Court to dismiss a judicial review.

The New Zealand Southern Rivers Society Inc brought the application of judicial review against rafting company owner Phillip Raymond Joostens and the Gore District Council, over

the council’s decision to grant the company a non-notified resource consent in October 2019. The council’s independent commissioner, Andrew Henderson, allowed Mr Joostens to operate three types of river rafting trips on the river.

The society claimed the decision involved "three errors, each of which rendered invalid the non-notification decision and consequentially the substantive decision itself".

According to the applicant, the first error was made when the council treated the written approval of Fish & Game as representing the interests and views of the angling community.

The society said council’s second error was its failure to take into account relevant considerations, including angling activities, recreational and amenity values, the behaviour of brown trout and a water conservation order on the river.

The third was that the council had no evidence of and was not sufficiently informed on those issues.

The Gore council denied any error and its assessment was "that there would be no more than minor adverse effects".

The matter was heard in Invercargill on July 28 before Justice Robert Osborne and the judgement was delivered on August 7.

In his decision, he said the society had "not established that the council’s non-notification decision was invalid by reason of any of the three pleaded errors".

The society was ordered to pay the district council’s legal costs and reasonable disbursements.