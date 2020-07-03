Ruru resigns as council CEO

Steve Ruru. Photo: Supplied

Southland District Council chief executive Steve Ruru has resigned.

From head of one council to another, Mr Ruru will become the chief executive at the Taranaki Regional Council at the end of September.

Mr Ruru said his decision to resign was one of the hardest he has had to make.

“I have enjoyed my time down here immensely and it’s been a fantastic opportunity."

He said it was the right decision for him and his family at this time.

“It’s a great opportunity for a new challenge and the chance to lead a regional council during an exciting period in the local government sector, particularly with the ongoing focus on the broader water agenda. ” he said.

One of the things he was proud about is the work Council had done to build a platform for community led development and being partners with the communities.

Mayor Gary Tong said the departure of Mr Ruru would be a great loss to Southland.

“In the six years Steve has led Council we have moved ahead in many ways, especially in working with our communities.

“Steve and I have had an open and transparent relationship and I have really appreciated his support both professionally and personally.

“He is widely respected in both the local government sector and within central government,” Mr Tong said.

"We wish him and Ali well for the future.”