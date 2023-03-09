'Safety risk': Road closed after gantries removed from bridge

Channel Rd in Tussock Creek is closed to through traffic, effective immediately. Photo: Southland District Council

A Southland road is closed after the discovery that gantries from a bridge have been removed illegally, posing a "significant safety risk".

Southland District Council this morning advised that Channel Rd in Tussock Creek is closed to through traffic, effective immediately.

It said gantries stopping heavy vehicles from crossing the bridge over the Makarewa River have been illegally removed, and it appeared that heavy vehicles have been using the bridge, which was open to light vehicle use only.

A detour is available on Winton-Hedgehope highway, Sharks Tooth Rd and Springhills-Tussock Creek Rd. Map: Southland District Council

Following an independent engineer’s inspection, the council was advised that without the gantries, the bridge posed a significant risk to public safety and the road needed to be closed.

A detour is available on Winton-Hedgehope highway (State Highway 96), Sharks Tooth Rd and Springhills-Tussock Creek Rd.

Southland District Council is investigating options for the bridge’s future.