SBHS pupil snares pipe band position

Peter Devery plays for the Waimatuku Pipe band in the Riverton Santa Parade last year. PHOTO: ISOBEL DEVERY

A Southland Boys’ High School pupil has successfully snared himself a spot in the National Youth Pipe Band and will be joining them on their upcoming southern tour.

Year 11 pupil Peter Devery (15) has been playing the snare drum for about 11 years, after a school visit from Invercargill Highland Pipe Band member Scott Birell inspired him to take up the discipline.

He cut his teeth practising at home with his sisters, who also have played in local bands, before playing in the Grade 1 and Juvenile A bands for the City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band and the Southern Scenic Waimatuku Highland Pipe Band, and now the National Youth Pipe Band.

"It feels awesome, really," he said.

After the band made a national call for auditions in May, he sent in a tape of his performance and heard back within three days that he had made the cut.

He recently attended his first practice with the youth band at a camp in Christchurch, and will perform throughout New Zealand over the next 12 months.

He said he has not yet played in the nationals with the Highland pipe band due to the last competition being cancelled, but a highlight in his snare drumming career was winning a national title in the Juvenile A’s last year.

His mother Isobel Devery said he had been putting in hours of practice and his hard work was paying off.

Though he had no plans set in stone, Peter said he would like to continue playing after graduating and his hopes were to simply improve as a musician — winning a few competitions would be a bonus.

-- Ben Tomsett