School-age friendship long-lasting

Aileen (79) and Bert (84) Meikle, whose courtship started at a dance more than 60 years ago, celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary today. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Bert Meikle has his sister June to thank for bringing his future wife Aileen Dick into his life, even if she was only 13 at the time.

Today, Mr and Mrs Meikle celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

She grew up in Crookston and went to Gore High School, which was where she met her friend, June, Mrs Meikle said.

Mrs Meikle boarded at the school and on the weekends she was allowed out, she stayed in Mataura with June.

After the friends left school they would go to the Saturday night dances and June’s two other brothers would drive them.

However, one night neither brother was free, but Bert who was five years older than June, was.

He agreed to take them on one condition.

"[Aileen] goes with me and she comes home with me’, so that’s how it happened," Mrs Meikle said.

Her husband once told their grandson he had had to wait to get married until his wife was old enough, she said.

Marrying Mr Meikle "wasn’t on my radar", Mrs Meikle said.

However, Mr Meikle has another version of events.

"She chased me and she was faster than I was," Mr Meikle said.

The couple started courting and were married when Mrs Meikle was 19.

Like all couples, they had their ups and downs and her mother had advised her never go to bed with an unresolved argument.

"Otherwise it will fester," Mrs Meikle said.

"Somebody always has to say sorry."

The couple worked well together and enjoyed each other’s company, Mrs Meikle said.

"We just get on.

"He doesn’t argue."

Mr Meikle said he liked his wife’s personality.

"She’s always jovial [and] helpful."

Dancing was one of the interests they shared.

The couple have three children and two grandchildren.

They will celebrate the milestone with friends and family at the weekend.

sandy.eggleston@odt.co.nz