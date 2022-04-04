Monday, 4 April 2022

Search for 'ill-equipped' hunters lost in remote Fiordland bush

    Police believe the couple went on to Lake Hauroko on May 26. Photo: Getty
    A significant search is underway for two hunters missing in the Rowallan Forest near Lake Hauroko, Fiordland.

    A police spokesperson said the pair were reported overdue by fellow hunters on Sunday afternoon, after they failed to return from a hunt on Saturday.

    Police were concerned for the welfare of the hunters as it was believed they were ill-equipped for a night out in the bush.

    On Sunday afternoon Police Search and Rescue personnel conducted a ground search until last light.

    This was followed by an aerial search using thermal and night vision technology conducted by helicopter.

    An extensive search continues today, with Police Search and Rescue personnel, LandSAR, Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC) personnel and search dogs deployed.

