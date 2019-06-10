Search for missing boatie still on hold

lakehaurokogettyimages-529103764.jpg Lake Hauroko. Photo: Getty

The search for a missing boatie in Fiordland National Park remains on hold until conditions improve.

It's been more than a week since a Christchurch pair and their boat were reported missing on Lake Hauroko.

The woman's body was found on 1 July but the man remains missing.

Police said the search was on hold over the weekend because conditions were not suitable.

The spokesperson said the situation was being continually reassessed.

High water levels and poor conditions had prevented the search from resuming since Wednesday last week.

Police have asked anyone who may locate any debris to record its location, photograph it and contact them.

Lake Hauroko is the country's deepest lake, reaching 462m.