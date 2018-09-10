Search resumes for missing Southland boatie

Family members are among about 60 people involved in efforts to find a 25-year-old man who has who has been missing since the dinghy he was in overturned in Riverton Estuary yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesman said about 2.30pm yesterday a member of the public alerted an off duty police officer that a dingy containing three men had overturned in the Riverton Estuary, in Southland.

One man was retrieved from the water "due to the quick thinking and bravery of the officer and member of the public, while the second occupant swam to safety".

The third, a 25 year old local man, was not found, and a search for him, involving a helicopter, was called off just after 7pm last night.

The search resumed this morning and his family members and local vessels are among those looking for him.

Police said about 60 people were involved in the search, including police search and rescue, Riverton Coastguard, LandSAR teams from Invercargill, Te Anau and Tokanui, Riverton fire brigades and Southern Lakes Helicopters.

The Police National Dive Squad was due to arrive mid-morning.

Weather conditions were fine.