Search for Southland boatie enters third day

The search for a 25-year-old man who has been missing since the dinghy he was in overturned in Riverton Estuary on Sunday has entered its third day.

A police spokesman said this morning the search was continuing today and members of the Police National Dive Squad were being supported by the Riverton coastguard and local volunteers.

About 15 people were involved in the search today.

The search was focused on the water and on land around the shoreline, including Oreti Beach, police said.

The man has been missing since Sunday afternoon when a member of the public alerted an off duty police officer that a dingy containing three men had overturned in the Riverton Estuary, in Southland.

One man was retrieved from the water "due to the quick thinking and bravery of the officer and member of the public, while the second occupant swam to safety".