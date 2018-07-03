Search still on for shooter

Police were yesterday still searching for the person believed to have shot a 52-year-old man in Invercargill on Saturday morning.

Armed police held cordons on Kelvin and Dee Sts for most of Saturday, after the victim was found with a gunshot wound about 9.15am.

Police said yesterday they were talking with the victim who was in a stable condition, after being treated at Southland Hospital.

Despite not yet locating the offender, police said there was not thought to be any risk to public safety.

Police would like to hear from anyone with any information about the incident, or anyone who was near the Kelvin St intersection with Earnslaw St about 9am on Saturday. — The South Today