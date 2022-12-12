Seasonal race meeting quickly sold out

The biggest party in Southland’s calendar had another spectacular turnout for 2022, with sold-out signs being placed at the entrance just hours after opening.

More than 5000 people walked through the gates to Saturday’s Christmas at the Races in Invercargill, now in its 16th year.

Southland Racing Club president Sean Bellew said the sold-out signs were put up after 1000 walk-up tickets were sold and things were just grand.

"We’re in a good environment. It’s a de-stress day, it’s a party, that’s what we’re here for.

"The principle is horse racing and obviously, human welfare and horse welfare is paramount."

Enjoying Saturday’s Christmas at the Races in Invercargill are (from left) Logan Porter, Jada Ariana, Turk Turnbull and Danika Watson, all of Invercargill. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

Invercargill locals Shannon Taylor and Kelly Oudt said they were seasoned patrons of the Christmas races, and apart from the marginal weather the day was as good as any they had attended.

Despite the clear skies early morning, a muggy heat forewarned of the rain to come. Luckily, it remained a slight drizzle until the final race.

With its only competition being perhaps the Burt Munro Challenge, Mr Bellew said this was the biggest party in Southland.

While many lined the tracks as the horses ran, plenty more found their feet dancing to some of the live musicians performing.

Off track, the crowds were glamorous; suits were ironed, dresses buttoned, and mullets well groomed, with some taking their style to task in the Fashion in the Field competition.

For those of a prehistoric inclination, a T-Rex race provided a suitable alternative to the equine kind.

By: Ben Tomsett