Second road death of weekend in Southland

One person has died in a single-car crash in Southland overnight, the second road death in the region this weekend.

The crash occurred near Invercargill.

Emergency services were called to North Makarewa Grove Bush Rd near the intersection with Tussock Creek Rd about 1am, police said

The sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit attended, and an inquiry is under way.

Today's death comes after one person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Mataura early yesterday.